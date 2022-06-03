Certified Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after buying an additional 1,065,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $101.66. 161,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

