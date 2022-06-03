Certified Advisory Corp Sells 906 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.89. 28,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,432. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.