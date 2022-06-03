Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.17. 4,460,487 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

