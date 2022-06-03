Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,567. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.