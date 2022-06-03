Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,126 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $50,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after acquiring an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.