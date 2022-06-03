Cetera Investment Advisers Has $20.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $20,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 453.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $93.16. 80,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

