Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,820 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

