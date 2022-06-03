Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,420,184. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

