Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.59. 9,580,532 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

