Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

JPM stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.70. 90,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,650,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.