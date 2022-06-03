Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 1,215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,056,000 after buying an additional 932,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 168,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. 475,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,480,040. The firm has a market cap of $291.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

