Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.36 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Check-Cap by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

