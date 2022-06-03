Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.06. The stock had a trading volume of 70,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.79 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

