Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.99. 56,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average of $155.29.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.19.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

