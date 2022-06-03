Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Sells 31,627 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,561,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.81. The stock had a trading volume of 37,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,881. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $158.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

