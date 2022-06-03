China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,896,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 4,738,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,551.6 days.

CRWOF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

China Railway Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

