Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 7.9% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $377,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 140,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 597.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

