Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,116 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $76,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Shares of CB opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,979 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,152 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

