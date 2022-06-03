Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.38% of Cigna worth $3,331,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

NYSE:CI traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.41. 29,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,163. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

