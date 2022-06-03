Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $22.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.44 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.84.

Cigna stock traded down $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average is $237.20. The company has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,063,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cigna by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

