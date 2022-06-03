Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 184,650 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,650 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,707,775.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,110,040 shares of company stock valued at $155,483,988. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.