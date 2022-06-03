Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 77,636 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,636 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Under Armour worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $26,781,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Under Armour by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,571,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 155,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,445,066. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

