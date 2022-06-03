Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 32,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,475. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.83.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

