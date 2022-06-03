Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $12.30 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,375 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Impinj worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 753.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $8,810,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,190. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,737 shares of company stock valued at $837,764. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.73.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

