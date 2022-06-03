Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $16.68 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1,634.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.53. 5,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,694. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.