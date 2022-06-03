Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $10.83 Million in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 980,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $142,980 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COMM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,795. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.