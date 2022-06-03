Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $13.17 Million in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Vicor stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,402. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

