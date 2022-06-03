Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2,887.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,816 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of ICU Medical worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 662.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.94. 959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 0.49.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

