Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,988. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

