Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $790,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 107.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 65.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.28.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.05. 51,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,479,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $1,957,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.