Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.83. 599,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,644,592. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

