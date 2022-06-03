Circle Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Shares of TRUP traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,218,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.