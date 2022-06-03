Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives $47.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Citi Trends stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,143. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $97.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $236.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

