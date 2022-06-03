Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.47

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.47 and traded as low as C$57.00. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$57.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.40. The company has a market cap of C$860.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

