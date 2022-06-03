Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.47

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.47 and traded as low as C$57.00. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$57.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.40. The company has a market cap of C$860.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24.
Clairvest Group Company Profile (TSE:CVG)
Featured Stories
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.