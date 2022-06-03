Claremont Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. 62,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,394. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

