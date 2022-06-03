Claremont Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 250 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 83,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.40. 21,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,429. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.