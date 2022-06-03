Claremont Financial Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 0.1% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 116,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.28.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,043. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

