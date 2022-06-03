Claremont Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.6% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $271.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.37.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

