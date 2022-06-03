Claremont Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. C3.ai comprises about 0.3% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 96,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $70.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

