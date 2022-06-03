Claremont Financial Group Inc. Takes $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Claremont Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $107,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $43.51. 171,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,315,010. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

