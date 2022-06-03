Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 115,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

