Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 5.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $293,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $53.88. 5,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,770. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

