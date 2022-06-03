Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the quarter. CDK Global comprises 4.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.19% of CDK Global worth $253,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.70. 12,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $54.70.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

