Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.91. 206,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,590,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

