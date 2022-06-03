Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.97. 25,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,429. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

