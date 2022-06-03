Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,005 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.5% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $87,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $910,682,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. 11,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($63.44) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.