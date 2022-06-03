Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,756,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

