Claro Advisors LLC Buys 195 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. 450,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,878,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

