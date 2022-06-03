Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $46.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,305.53. 19,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,446.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,664.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

