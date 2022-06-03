Claro Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,975. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.60 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

